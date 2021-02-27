Men arrested for smuggling counterfeit Viagra from China to Vietnam

Truong Thanh Toan, 29, and Hoang Ha, 34, are under investigation for “trading in fake curative medicines” after their arrest Thursday while in possession of the drug.

According to investigators, the 5,000 tablets belong to a package without a proven origin.

Later inspections revealed the drugs labeled as Viagra were all counterfeit.

The counterfeit Viagra as seized by police in Gia Lai Province, February 2021. Photo by police.

The two men said they could earn VND4 billion ($173,805) by selling the pills on the local market.

They said they had bought the counterfeit products from a Chinese trader using Chinese social media.