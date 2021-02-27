Truong Thanh Toan, 29, and Hoang Ha, 34, are under investigation for “trading in fake curative medicines” after their arrest Thursday while in possession of the drug.
According to investigators, the 5,000 tablets belong to a package without a proven origin.
Later inspections revealed the drugs labeled as Viagra were all counterfeit.
|
The counterfeit Viagra as seized by police in Gia Lai Province, February 2021. Photo by police.
The two men said they could earn VND4 billion ($173,805) by selling the pills on the local market.
They said they had bought the counterfeit products from a Chinese trader using Chinese social media.
- Special Report: Government cracks down on cigarette smuggling, counterfeiting
- Public warned over unauthorised cosmetics after seizure of smuggled face cream from Vietnam
- Six men arrested in Vietnam for killing, eating endangered langur monkey
- Vietnam seizes 125kg of rhino horn hidden in plaster
- Malaysia arrests Vietnam poachers and seizes tiger, bear parts
- Vietnam cops seize B78m heroin in China border drug bust
- Four held after bid to smuggle animal parts into Laos foiled
- China's vaccine scandal: Here are 5 other health scandals in the country
- Vietnam seizes 125-kg of rhino horn hidden in plaster
- Customs agent implicates cohorts in shabu smuggle
- China court sentences Canadian to death for drug smuggling
- Smugglers busted sending tonnes of rosewood to China
Men arrested for smuggling counterfeit Viagra from China to Vietnam have 203 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at February 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.