Market tumbles amid increased selling

An investor watches stock information at a securities firm. The increased and widespread selling led to hundreds of stocks in the local market falling to their floor prices today, February 1 – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – The increased and widespread selling led to hundreds of stocks in the local market falling to their floor prices, with the benchmark VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange losing over 21 points today, February 1. With 90 advancers and 369 decliners, the main index dropped 21.1 points, or 2% against last Friday at 1,035.51. Turnover on the southern market contracted 20.41% in volume and 23.44% in value versus the session earlier at over 634 million shares and over VND13.6 trillion. Shares traded in block deals contributed some VND1.3 trillion the total value. In the VN-30 basket, only four stocks rose, including three lenders CTG, VPB, TCB and tech firm FPT. As for 26 stocks ending with losses, financial investment company TCH and securities company SSI fell to their floor prices. Retailer VRE, housing developer VHM, and insurer BVH shedded over 5%, while KDH, MWG, MBB, SBT

