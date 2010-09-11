Man awarded valuable prize for contributions to city’s environment

Pham Van Tan, a 70 year old man in Ho Chi Minh City on Sept 9th was awarded the “Sai Gon Heart” prize worth VND60 million by Mrs Dinh Thi Bich Thao, General Diretor of the Investment Department of the C.T Group. During the past 30 years, the man living at No161D/104/45 Lac Long Quan Street, Urban District 11 voluntarily collected garbage from canals in Ho Chi Minh City. It is the first “Sai Gon Heart” prize by C.T Group to encourage individuals and organizations to make active contributions for environmental protection. Also on this occasion, the Group also proposed the initiative to establish the group “For a beautiful and clean city”. Source: HNM Translated by Vu Hung

