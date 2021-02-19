Malaysia launches 10-year blueprint for national unity

|Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Photo: The Straits Times
The plan details the Malaysian government’s action plan to achieve goals set out in the National Unity Policy, which among others, aims to foster national integration based on the key pillars of the Federal Constitution and Rukun Negara.
According the leader, integration had been embodied in the way society had responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said based on an integration model that celebrates unity in diversity, the blueprint sets out three key objectives.
The first is national integration built on values enshrined in the Federal Constitution and Rukun Negara. Next is forming a national identity shaped by patriotism, compassion, tolerance, respect and collective responsibility. Third is birthing a society that values and practices unity.
Source: VNA
