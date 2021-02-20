Localities urged to prepare scenarios to fight COVID-19

Chairing a teleconference on COVID-19 prevention and control with localities nationwide on February 19, Long, who is also permanent deputy head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, said the Politburo has advocated considering the fight against the pandemic a key and prioritised task in the first quarter of 2021 and a long-term mission.
|Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long speaks at the teleconference on COVID-19 prevention and control with localities nationwide on February 19.
The ongoing third COVID-19 outbreak is more complex due to the faster spread of a new variant from the UK. He called on northern Hai Duong province to continue its prevention and control measures while other localities must remain vigilant.
The committee and the Ministry of Health requested pandemic-hit localities to fully quarantine F1 cases to prevent community transmission while working closely with the army to manage quarantine facilities.
The minister also asked localities to prepare testing plans and increase testing capacity.
Long said the ministry has submitted a report on COVID-19 vaccines to the Politburo.
In compliance with the Prime Minister’s directions, the ministry actively negotiated with organisations and companies to quickly provide vaccines to Vietnamese people, he said.
Source: VNA
- Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in central Da Nang
- Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 29
- Coronavirus news from the Bay Area: March 19
- Xi’s own campaign to stay in power pits China against the world
- Sainsbury's, Asda and Costa Coffee say they WON'T enforce facemasks rules as new law comes in requiring everyone to wear face coverings in all shops from TODAY
- The anti-maskers provoking shop staff by flouting restrictions: Woman who boasts she 'didn't clap for the NHS' and smoker with face tattoo are among mob of rule-breakers sharing videos of themselves not covering-up in stores
- The Latest: UK foreign secretary defends quarantine measures
Localities urged to prepare scenarios to fight COVID-19 have 301 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at February 20, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.