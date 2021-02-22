Kiên Giang uses small irrigation works to adapt to climate change

KIÊN GIANG — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Kiên Giang will focus on small irrigation works and in-field irrigation works in the 2021- 25 period with an aim to restructure crop and animal cultivation and adapt to climate change.
The province plans to call for private investment in small and in-field irrigation works to improve yield, quality and efficiency of agricultural production.
The irrigation works will meet the demand for agricultural products using advanced farming techniques, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Irrigation water will be ensured for up to 85 per cent of rice fields that grow two rice crops a year by 2025.
The province, which is the country’s largest rice producer, aims to have 20 per cent of its rice areas using advanced farming techniques by 2025.
The province plans to secure irrigation water for 45 per cent of zoned dry crop areas by 2025, while 35 per cent of the zoned areas will use efficient irrigation facilities to save water.
Nguyễn Thanh Nhàn, deputy chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the province has designed exemplary irrigation models suited to each locality.
It will also upgrade small and in-field irrigation works for rice cultivation with advanced techniques. This will reduce production costs, save irrigation water and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, he said.
The province has called on individuals and organisations to invest in building and upgrading pumping stations, sluices, small dams and reservoirs, as well as dredging of irrigation canals and ditches to store water.
The province is building the irrigation works with new materials and precast thin-wall reinforced concrete canals. VNS
