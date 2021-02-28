Kien Giang targets welcoming 7 million tourists this year

It expects to earn over 11.5 trillion VND (500 million USD) in tourism revenue, a year-on-year increase of 46.2 percent.

To that end, the sector will increase promotional activities, improve its human resources, and develop diverse, competitive products, the department said, adding that tourism development will go hand-in-hand with environmental protection.

Kien Giang will restructure its tourism sector, turning it into an economic spearhead, with resources focused on major infrastructure projects at tourist sites while calling for further investment.

It will adopt solutions to optimize the potential and strength of Phu Quoc Island to attract domestic holiday-makers and stand ready to cater to foreign tourists after COVID-19 is brought under control.

Phu Quoc is expected to create momentum for other tourist destinations in Kien Giang to grow.

Kien Giang will realise a tourism cooperation agreement with Ho Chi Minh City and 13 cities and provinces in the Mekong Delta region for the 2020-2025 period, under which localities will exchange information, build joint products, push ahead with promotional activities, develop human resources, and attract investment.

In the first two months of this year, the province welcomed about 887,215 tourists, a fall of 44.5 percent year-on-year and equivalent to 12.7 percent of the annual target.

Tourism revenue exceeded 1.18 trillion VND, down 52.5 percent.

Of total vacationers, 656,000 went to Phu Quoc Island, down 32.5 percent.

