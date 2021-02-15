Japanese man becomes latest COVID-19 case in Vietnam

The 54-year-old Japanese patient, an expert of Mitsui Vietnam Co., Ltd, entered Vietnam on January 17 via the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. Right after his arrival, he was quarantined in Ward 2, Tan Binh district, HCM City from January 17 to 31. After two tests which showed negative results, on February 1, he flew to Hanoi and stayed at a hotel in Tay Ho district.
From February 1-13, the patient traveled between the hotel and the company. Around 7pm on February 13, he was found dead in the hotel room. His sample tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on February 14. The cause of his death is under investigation.
As the risk of community infection is very high, Hanoi authorities and relevant forces are urgently implementing synchronous measures to prevent and control the pandemic, including closely coordinating with the health sector to quickly trace related cases to prevent the coronavirus from spreading to the community.
As of 6am on February 15, as many as 152,690 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined, including 683 in hospitals, 18,232 in state-designated establishments and the remaining 133,775 at home.
The treatment subcommittee said the total number of recoveries has reached 1,534, while the number of deaths related to the disease remained at 35.
Among the active patients, 39 tested negative for the virus once, 12 twice and nine others thrice./.
- The Latest: Soccer bribery case deliberations set for Friday
- The Latest: Jury gets case against Penn State ex-president
- Man pleads guilty in case that brought down NFL's Sharper
- 'There's no way Man City are 19 points better!'
- No way Man City are 19 points better than Man United, says Yorke
- Manning leads No. 19 Oklahoma women over Tulsa
- Manning leads No. 19 Oklahoma women over Tulsa (Dec 11, 2016)
- Vietnam team close to world top 100
- Vietnam placed above Thailand in Asian Cup 2019 seed pots
- The Latest: Steady crowd of fans enjoying 3rd day of draft
- The Latest: Cowboys display their 5 Super Bowl trophies
- The Latest: Witten's retirement could affect Dallas draft
- Desperate times for Manly, desperate measures from Penrith
- Nam enters quarters-final of Vietnam F1 tennis event
- Vietnam to compete at Fencing Grand Prix
- Football for Friendship 2018 kick-starts in Vietnam
- Play explores truth behind Jane Fonda's Vietnam photo
- Nam beats Korean player in first round of Vietnam F2 Futures
- The Latest: Broncos pick Bradley Chubb with No. 5 pick
- Who is the next Usain Bolt? The sprinters hoping to fill the void as the world's fastest man
- Japanese badminton player Momota suspended, denied Rio spot
- The Latest: Man indicted in shooting of ex-Saints player
- The Latest: $1.75M bail for man in shooting of ex-Saint
- The Latest: Smith family pleased with indictment
- The Latest: Cowboys acquire Tavon Austin from the LA Rams
- The Latest: Titans take QB Luke Falk with pick No. 199
- The Latest: SMU receiver Trey Quinn is 'Mr. Irrelevant'
- The Latest: Judge weighs charge in ex-Saints player shooting
- 24 Hours of Le Mans 2017 results: Hat trick for Porsche
- Cole Hamels does not like 6-man rotations
- As Eli Manning memorabilia trial begins, another look at the New York Giants’ dirty laundry
- Providence College is latest stop for ex-Sabres coach Rolston
- Rajasthan learning model added as case study by Harvard
- Here's the latest on Jake Arrieta
- Eli Manning memorabilia fraud case set to go to trial
- Flyers will not re-sign Manning, Oduya, Read
- Diabetes, blood pressure and cancer cases are rising rapidly in India
- The Latest: Seahawks draft UCF star Shaquem Griffin
- Robert Kraft being deposed in Kaepernick collusion case
- Latest developments on Thomas Vanek's trade market
Japanese man becomes latest COVID-19 case in Vietnam have 602 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at February 15, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.