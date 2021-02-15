Japanese man becomes latest COVID-19 case in Vietnam

– Vietnam recorded one imported COVID-19 case on February 15 morning, raising the total count in the country to 2,229, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The 54-year-old Japanese patient, an expert of Mitsui Vietnam Co., Ltd, entered Vietnam on January 17 via the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. Right after his arrival, he was quarantined in Ward 2, Tan Binh district, HCM City from January 17 to 31. After two tests which showed negative results, on February 1, he flew to Hanoi and stayed at a hotel in Tay Ho district.

From February 1-13, the patient traveled between the hotel and the company. Around 7pm on February 13, he was found dead in the hotel room. His sample tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on February 14. The cause of his death is under investigation.

As the risk of community infection is very high, Hanoi authorities and relevant forces are urgently implementing synchronous measures to prevent and control the pandemic, including closely coordinating with the health sector to quickly trace related cases to prevent the coronavirus from spreading to the community.

As of 6am on February 15, as many as 152,690 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined, including 683 in hospitals, 18,232 in state-designated establishments and the remaining 133,775 at home.

The treatment subcommittee said the total number of recoveries has reached 1,534, while the number of deaths related to the disease remained at 35.

Among the active patients, 39 tested negative for the virus once, 12 twice and nine others thrice./.