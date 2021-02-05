Insurance segment sits in good stead

Experts predict healthy figures for life and non-life insurance segments this year, photo Le Toan Military Insurance Corporation last week officially re-listed 130 million shares on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, switching from the Unlisted Public Company Market, with a reference price of around VND15,500 (67 US cents). Other insurers are also going public or working with foreigners. For instance, Petrolimex Insurance JSC – a subsidiary of Petrolimex – has confirmed to raise its foreign cap from 49 per cent to 100 per cent. Currently Vietnam boasts 31 non-life insurers, 18 life insurers, 16 brokers, and two reinsurers. Many reputable foreign insurance companies have a presence in Vietnam in both life and non-life sectors. However, according to brokerage Saigon Securities Incorporation (SSI), aviation, travel, and freight insurances, which make up for around 6 per cent of the total non-life insurance premium revenue, were heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The premium revenue for both health and life insurance reported a plunge in the social distancing period in March and April of 2020. However, these segments witnessed a steady recovery in the following months. According to the Association of Vietnam Insurance, the health and life insurance premium revenue in… Read full this story

