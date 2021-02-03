Nation Hundreds of passengers rush to return train tickets over Covid-19 fears The Saigon Times Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021,12:10 (GMT+7) Hundreds of passengers rush to return train tickets over Covid-19 fearsThe Saigon Times Passengers wait for their turn to change or return train tickets at the Saigon Station on February 2. Hundreds of residents gathered at the Saigon and Bien Hoa stations today to return or change their Tet tickets due to fears over the Covid-19 infection – PHOTO: LDO HCMC – Due to fears over the Covid-19 infection, hundreds of residents gathered at the Saigon and Bien Hoa stations today, February 2, to return or change the train tickets they had bought earlier for their trips to return home. Most train tickets of long-distance trips from HCMC to some northern provinces were changed or returned, the local media reported. The complicated development of Covid-19 has forced many residents of numerous localities across the country to spend the Tet holiday in HCMC or other southern provinces as a way to ensure the safety of their relatives and prevent the spread of the disease. Most of them accepted a 30% fee for refunds after three months. Some students changed their tickets to return to their… Read full this story

