Hi-tech investors flock to Đà Nẵng

Representatives of Đà Nẵng present investment licences to seven investors at the Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones. More than US$280 million will be poured into the city’s IZ and Hi-tech Park. VNS Photo Quốc Dũng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Six investment licences and one investment proposal project at Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones worth more than US$280 million have been granted to domestic and foreign investors.

The Authority of Đà Nẵng’s industrial zones and high-tech park (DHPIZA) granted an investment proposal by Arevo Inc from the US for a 3D printer manufacture project at Đà Nẵng High-Tech Park with a total investment of US$135 million in a ceremony on Tuesday (February 23)

Head of the DHPIZA, Phạm Trường Sơn, said the project plans to produce composite and carbon fibre as well as software solutions and services for the 3D printing industry.

Arevo, based in Silicon Valley, is pioneering composite production through digitalisation and automation, and the world’s first high speed additive manufacturing system capable of creating sizable, continuous carbon fibre composite structures on demand.

Six investors, including three foreign direct investment (FDI) firms, were given licences for their projects at the Hi-Tech Park and other industrial zones.

United States Enterprises from Silicon Valley in the US will invest US$110million in a semiconductor project at the High-Tech Park, and it will commence construction of the first phase in the second quarter of 2021 to become operational in 2023.

It will focus on machining and fabrication specialists for quartz, ceramic and silicon and other materials such as aluminum oxide, mono and poly-crystalline silicon and sapphire.

The Đà Nẵng Sunshine Aerospace plant of the Universal Alloy Corporation (UAC) from the US is prepared for operation soon at the Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park. The plant was invested by UAC with total US$170 million. VNS Photo Công Thành

Two Japanese investors – Fujikin International Incorporated and EPE Packing Việt Nam – also received investment licences with total investment of more than US$35 million on Tuesday.

The city presented investment licences to three other domestic investors at Hòa Khánh Industrial Zone and Expanded Hòa Khánh IZ worth VNĐ73.4 billion ($3.2 million).

Vice chairman of the city’s people’s committee, Hồ Kỳ Minh said Đà Nẵng had been calling for investors from Silicon Valley and the US in healthcare, high-tech industries, artificial intelligence (AI), education, real estate and automation at the Hi-tech Park and Information Technology Park.

Hatsuta, a company from Japan completes its factory at the Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park for production. The park has attracted many investors from the US and Japan — the two major export markets of the city. VNS Photo Công Thành

The Government officially approved the Đà Nẵng supportive industries zone covering 58.5ha at the Hi-tech Park serving hi-tech domestic and foreign investors in the near future.

According to DHPIZA, the Hi-Tech Park alone has drawn 24 projects, of which 12 were FDI projects, worth total $545 million and VNĐ6.3 trillion ($274 million), respectively.

Six IZs and the hi-tech park have drawn 365 domestic projects worth VNĐ26.56 trillion ($1.15 billion) and 131 FDI projects worth $1.74 billion.

The Hi-Tech Park has been designed as a ‘green’ and hi-tech hub for investors, while Information Technology Park is planned as Việt Nam’s ‘Silicon Valley’. — VNS