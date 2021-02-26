Health Ministry congratulated on task achievements

Nghia wished the Health Ministry’s personnel and workers good health, happiness and successes.

He emphasized that 2020 was a challenging year for the country in general and the health sector in particular due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the health sector has overcome all difficulties to complete their assignments, contributing to the nation’s achievements in implementing the dual missions of COVID-19 control and national socio-economic development. This also contributed to the success of the 13th National Party Congress and Party congresses at all levels.

Nghia spoke highly of the suggestions given by the Health Ministry as a permanent organ of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control to the Party and the Government to devise timely COVID-19 preventive measures, contributing to the country’s success in the COVID-19 fight which has been highly appreciated internationally.

He also highlighted the health sector’s personnel for their whole-heartedness, high sense of responsibility, and vanguard spirit on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight, thus consolidating people’s trust in the Party’s and State’s leadership.

Noting that the health sector should effectively and comprehensively carry out its working aspects and major missions for this year, General Nghia requested it to concentrate on improving the capabilities of the preventive medical system to respond to urgent situations and public health incidents, ensuring health security and food safety.

Regarding COVID-19 prevention and control, Nghia asked the Health Ministry to develop more preventive measures, promptly import COVID-19 vaccines, further study to develop COVID-19 vaccines and make forecasts of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

He hoped that the health sector’s personnel and workers will bring into full play their achievements gained over the past 66 years and reap more outcomes in the year to come.

The same day, Nghia visited the Committee for Protecting and Taking Care of the Health of PCC’s Cadres.

Translated by Mai Huong