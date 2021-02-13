HCMC to focus on building dedicated, talented civil servants: City Party Chief

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen

He also expresses an expectation for the responsibilities of cadres, public servants and officials together with the people’s solidarity that contribute to the HCMC’s development.

Overcoming challenges

2020 was a remarkably difficult year because of the pandemic that has affected all aspects of the people’s lives. However, it gave us many lessons of experience, belief and motivations in building, renewing and developing the city, he said.

Besides achievements, there remain problems, such as constraints of the investment environment; the slow progress in implementation of projects; Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) and Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) that have not met requirements yet; lagging skills in solving problems for residents, businesses and investors. It asks cadres, civil servants and public employees to try more and more in dealing with problems effectively.

The solidarity of the entire citizens is one of the important reasons that helped the city to be successful in both containing the pandemic and reviving the economy.

Lack of interest and knowledge on rules is one of the main reasons why State officials have made violations. The authorities at all levels have to mobilize and create advantages for residents to participate in activities in the localities and join hands in building, protecting and developing the city.

Raising responsibility of cadres and party members

The urban administrative model and the establishment of Thu Duc City have received significant media attention. In which, the urban administrative model has been simplified to ensure more effective administrative reform, create advantages in the State management in various fields, and increase satisfaction of citizens and businesses.

2021 marks the beginning of Thu Duc City. HCMC’s government, ministries and departments will implement technology applications in management and administrative reform; speed up the progress of works that have been carried out; adjust the planning and special mechanisms for Thu Duc City’s development.

The HCMC’s authorities have carried out measures on improving and enhancing the quality of cadres, civil servants and employees.

The Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee has agreed to launch regulations on guiding officials and cadres to fulfill their tasks and take responsibility in performing their works.

On behalf of HCMC’s leaders, Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his deepest thanks to the entire people of the city for joining hands with the municipal authorities to overcome difficulties and challenges to build, protect and develop HCMC.

He believes that the people’s great solidarity will help develop the city into a modern, civilized and humane city with good quality of life; and wishes the New Year would bring all people a lot of happiness and joy.

By Kieu Phong, Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh