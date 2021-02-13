HCMC reports two new Covid-19 cases

The Saigon Times

Medical workers take a sample from a man working at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport for Covid-19 testing – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – HCMC has reported two new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, taking the city’s Covid-19 tally in the latest outbreak to 33.

The two new patients include a woman and her son living in District 12, according to the HCMC Diseases Control Center.

The woman works at GGM Company in Tan Binh Industrial Park, while her son works at Vietnam Airport Ground Services Company Limited at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Lam Quan Minh Vuong, chairman of Dong Hung Thuan Ward, District 12, said two people who had close contact with the new cases have been quarantined.

The local authorities have also locked down Dong Hung Thuan 08 Alley and taken samples from residents living in the alley for Covid-19 testing.