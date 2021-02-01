HCMC HCMC orders harsh sanctions for violations of Covid-19 prevention rules The Saigon Times Monday, Feb 1, 2021,14:02 (GMT+7) HCMC orders harsh sanctions for violations of Covid-19 prevention rulesThe Saigon Times A health worker takes samples for Covid-19 testing at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport. HCMC Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan has ordered the heads of the city’s districts and Thu Duc City to enhance an inspection into Covid-19 infection prevention and control efforts and impose harsh sanctions on violators – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – In light of the ongoing community spread, HCMC Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan has ordered the heads of the city’s districts and Thu Duc City to enhance an inspection into Covid-19 infection prevention and control efforts and impose harsh sanctions on violators. The local authorities should impose tough sanctions against those caught not wearing face masks in public places with a high risk of Covid-19 infection such as healthcare facilities, supermarkets, wet markets, schools, coach stations and airports. Besides, the governments of the districts were tasked with calling on residents, mainly those who have travelled to Covid-19-hit areas or had close contact with Covid-19 patients, to voluntarily make health declarations to have their health monitored in line with… Read full this story
