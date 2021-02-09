HCMC opens Binh Dien Tet flower market

By Pham Vu

Flowers are put on sale at the Binh Dien Tet flower market – PHOTOS: PHAM VU

HCMC – Saigon Trading Group (Satra) officially held an opening ceremony for the Binh Dien Tet flower market at Binh Dien Commercial Center in HCMC’s District 8 last night, February 8.

The Tet flower market, which features 280 stands selling various flowers from Ben Tre, Dong Thap, Tien Giang and flower gardeners in HCMC for the Tet holiday, is set to close its door on February 11, or the 30th of lunar December.

The highlight of this year’s Tet flower market is the “Memory about the Netherlands” miniature which shows the friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and the Netherlands.

Following are some photos taken at the Binh Dien Tet flower market in HCMC’s District 8.

The “Memory about the Netherlands” miniature at the Binh Dien Tet flower market in District 8