HCM City sends medical workers to coronavirus hotspot

HCM CITY — Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City dispatched its medical quick-response team and much needed equipment to Hải Dương Province, the epicentre of the latest COVIDID-19 outbreak, early on Saturday.
Quách Hiền Trung, a laboratory technician, and Văn Cập Quí, medical device engineer, will assist their counterparts.
It sent bio-chemistry and immunology laboratory equipment to Field Hospital No.2.
Medical personnel and equipment and funds for the fight against COVID-19 have also been sent to Hải Dương from other places like Hà Nội, Hải Phòng and Quảng Ninh Province.
Free air transport
Bamboo Airways has been providing free transport for medical equipment to Hải Dương since February 18, ferrying them to Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội.
It is also offering free round trips to medical workers going to the province and seeking to increase the frequency of flights to transport them and medical supplies.
As of Sunday morning 632 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Hải Dương, of whom 142 people have recovered, according to the Ministry of Health. —VNS
