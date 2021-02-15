HCM City’s students to continue online study after Tet over COVID-19 concerns

Students in HCM City will continue their online study sessions instead of going to school after the Tet holidays, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to an official dispatch of the municipal People’s Committee on February 14.

A student study online (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, local students are asked to stay home and study online from the end of the holidays until February 28.

Although the COVID-19 outbreaks in the largest southern economic hub have been basically brought under control but many people will return to the city for studying and working after the Tet festival, local authorities said, adding that the move aims to ensure the public’s health and prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Educational establishments are also tasked with rolling out COVID-19 preventive measures and avoiding mass gatherings.

Students in the city were previously asked to start studying online from February 2. Their Tet holidays last from February 8 to 16.

The city has more than 1.7 students studying at over 2,300 schools at all levels, from kindergarten to high schools. There are in excess of 120 colleges and 270 centres for vocational training and continuing education./.VNA