HCM CITY — HCM City’s Thống Nhất Hospital organised a Day of Voluntary Blood Donation for its staff on February 23 to address a shortage of blood amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its 202 employees donated 60.2 litres, equivalent to 240.4 units of blood.
It was followed by the HCM City Hospital of Haematology and Blood Transfusion and National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion calling on people to donate blood.
According to the institute, with the return of the pandemic before Tết, voluntary blood donation programmes had to be cancelled, leading to a shortage of blood.
Its stocks are also falling, it said.
The institute estimates it needs nearly 50,000 units for this month and next. VNS
- Smart city challenges Gov’t, localities
- Heartbreaking words of tot taken to hospital every 3 weeks to stop him dying
- Fiancee's anguish over death of man crushed by falling tree day before they were to collect wedding rings
- Finance firm ‘shocked’ after employee and mother injured in hammer attack
- Spain urges Brits to give blood and save lives
- Royal Derby Hospital jobs
- Which vital male organ can high blood pressure stop working?
- Pregnant Jehovah’s Witness, 17, could be forced to receive blood during birth despite transfusions being against her religion
- 'Blood clots really don't discriminate': How to recognize the signs
- Urgent appeal for blood as Newcastle unit has THREE DAYS of stock left
- Donate blood in Welwyn Garden City
- The Dublin Bucket List: 30 things to do in the city before you die
HCM City hospital collects blood from employees have 269 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 23, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.