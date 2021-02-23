HCM City hospital collects blood from employees

Lê Đình Thanh, director of Thống Nhất Hospital in HCM City, donates blood on the Day of Voluntary Blood Donation held at the hospital on February 23. Photo Courtesy of the hospital

HCM CITY — HCM City’s Thống Nhất Hospital organised a Day of Voluntary Blood Donation for its staff on February 23 to address a shortage of blood amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its 202 employees donated 60.2 litres, equivalent to 240.4 units of blood.

It was followed by the HCM City Hospital of Haematology and Blood Transfusion and National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion calling on people to donate blood.

According to the institute, with the return of the pandemic before Tết, voluntary blood donation programmes had to be cancelled, leading to a shortage of blood.

Its stocks are also falling, it said.

The institute estimates it needs nearly 50,000 units for this month and next. VNS