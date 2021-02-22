HCM City developers move to provinces on cheaper prices, improving transport infrastructure

Houses and lands in Đồng Nai, Long An and Bình Dương provinces are attracting developers thanks to much lower prices than in HCM City and improved transport infrastructure. VNS Photo Văn Châu

HCM CITY – While the HCM City housing market has gone quiet after the renewed outbreak of Covid-19, the market in neighbouring provinces like Đồng Nai, Long An and Bình Dương has seen robust growth this year, experts said.

Distance is no longer a problem for developers in and around HCM City thanks to improved transport infrastructure, and they are increasingly looking at neighbouring provinces where prices are more reasonable and have potential for property development.

A recent report by the Việt Nam Association of Realtors (VARS) said the development of Long Thành International Airport in Đồng Nai and Thủ Đức City and the construction of new roads and bridges connecting the south-eastern region with HCM City have led to increased activity in the real estate market.

This is creating a wave of investment in emerging markets while traditional markets are reaching saturation point, general director of real estate services firm DKRA Việt Nam, Phạm Lâm, said.

In Bình Dương Province, land in areas adjacent to HCM City which have potential for economic development, such as Thuận An and Dĩ An cities, have become ideal for affordable apartment projects, a product the city lacks.

VARS said apartment prices in Bình Dương increased sharply last year despite Covid-19 — from VNĐ25-30 million (US$1,080-1,300) per square meter to VNĐ30-35 million (US$1,300-1,500) — but remain much lower than in the city.

In Đồng Nai, land prices in areas close to the eastern part of HCM City have also increased, especially thanks to the construction of the airport in Long Thành.

In 2019 the average land price was VNĐ12-14 million per square metre, and rose to VNĐ22 million last year. In Long Thành Town, the price has surged to VNĐ100 million in some areas.

The real estate market in Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province is also hot since it is adjacent to HCM City and has great potential for tourism development.

Investors also are keen on Long An Province, which too borders HCM City. Some projects with high potential go for VNĐ21-26 million per square metre while in other areas is VNĐ13-15 million.

No land is available in recent projects at less than VNĐ15 million.– VNS