Hậu Giang plans $99.5m spending on industrial, logistics development in 2021

Hậu Giang Province plans to set up an industrial park and a logistics centre this year as part of its development plan for 2021-25. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Setting up an industrial park and a logistics centre this year is part of a development plan for 2021-25 that Hậu Giang Province in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta has just unveiled.

The plan seeks to maximise the province’s potential and available resources and develop manufacturing, logistics, trading, and, especially, agricultural and aquatic processing.

The plan is focused on building comprehensive infrastructure for industrial parks and clusters, and soliciting investment in environmental treatment projects, projects that use advanced and environment-friendly technologies, processing vegetables and fruits, manufacturing, and energy.

It envisages establishing an industrial park and making zoning plans for industrial parks for completing procedures for setting them up, including for the establishment of two new industrial clusters and expanding one, all this year.

It also aims to efficiently implement national and local trade promotion programmes simultaneously.

A number of renewable energy projects and projects in industrial parks and clusters are expected to start construction this year.

With respect to logistics, the province plans to complete waterway and road transport infrastructure with high connectivity to meet cargo transportation needs and focus on developing supply chains for certain products, making them a driving force for socio-economic development.

It will build a logistics centre and spend the entire amount earmarked for waterway and road transport development projects this year.

The plan is expected to cost VNĐ2.29 trillion (US$99.5 million) this year, with the central and local governments providing VNĐ 353.1 billion and VNĐ 58.4 billion, and enterprises the rest. — VNS