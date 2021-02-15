|Hanoi’s Huong Pagoda Festival suspended to curb spread of COVID-19
Districts in the capital city hosting festivals are requested to suspend all activities until the 15th day of the first lunar month, Dung said at a meeting of the city’s committee for COVID-19 prevention and control on February 13.
During February 10-13, the first days of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays, Hanoi logged two new COVID-19 cases, including a two-month-old child, informed Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health Hoang Duc Hanh.
The city had reported a total 30 infections in the community since the start of new outbreaks on January 27.
Hanh added that all employees at Noi Bai International Airport tested negative with the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.
Hanoi’s localities are asked to bolster inspections and impose fines on those who fail to wear face masks in public places. They must also devise scenarios and plans as workers will return to work after the Tet holidays end.
The Huong Pagoda Festival, the longest of its kind in Vietnam, begins on the sixth day of the lunar new year and lasts for three months.
Source: VNA
- More tourism festivals to occur as Covid-19 contained
- Brazil suspends Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine trials
- Foreign Actors Focused on US Elections and Spreading COVID-19 Lies, Official Says
- Pianissimo, please! Soft singing could reduce risk of spreading COVID-19
- Olympics Gymnastics Meet is a Test of Tokyo's COVID-19 Readiness
- Australia to Lift COVID-19 Border Restrictions in Most Populous States
- Kenya Reimposes COVID-19 Measures Amid Surging Cases
- Australia Gradually Eases Its Toughest COVID-19 Lockdown in Melbourne
- Spain Becomes COVID-19 Hotspot Again — But Why?
- Australia Wants Citizens Stranded Overseas by COVID-19 Restrictions Home by Christmas
- Australia’s COVID-19 Infection Rates Tumble, But Authorities Remain Vigilant
- US Records 1 Million COVID-19 Cases in First 10 Days of November
- US Posts One-Day Record for COVID-19 Hospitalizations
- US Pro Basketball Stars Test Positive for COVID-19
- Texas Surpasses 1 Million COVID-19 Cases
- Travel Baseball Team Activities Suspended Indefinitely After COVID Outbreak
- Winter Weather Could Increase Spread of COVID-19
- Rapid COVID-19 Tests Offer New Tools To Slow Pandemic
- India May Have 10 Times More COVID-19 Cases Than Official Figures
- WHO Director-General Warns Against Politicization of COVID-19 Pandemic
- US Surpasses 10 Million COVID-19 Cases
- Greece Orders Nationwide COVID-19 Lockdown
- Pelosi Signals 'Progress' with Trump Admin Over COVID-19 Stimulus Deal
- Global COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 1.2 Million
- Sweden Keeps Ban on Large Gatherings as COVID-19 Cases Rise
- Belgium Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Despite Surging Cases
- Slight Easing of Australia’s Toughest COVID-19 Lockdown
- Johnson Asked to Clarify Confusion Over COVID-19 Social Distancing Rule
- Surge in COVID-19 Infections Pushing US Past 10 Million Cases
- Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Moves to Final Trial Stage
- School Districts Go Virtual Only Due To Rise In Community Covid-19 Cases
- Argentina Now Has 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
- British Finance Chief Defends Government’s COVID-19 Strategy
- US COVID-19 Deaths Approach 200,000
- WHO Urges World's Leaders to Act as COVID-19 Cases Surge
- WHO Reports Record 3 Million New COVID-19 Cases in a Week
- WNBA Postpones Minnesota Lynx-Seattle Storm Playoff Game Due To Inconclusive COVID-19 Test Results
- DPSCD Shuts Down In Person Learning, Moves To Online Only Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases In The City
- America’s Third Wave of COVID-19 Is Breaking Records Daily
- Europe's Hospitals Near COVID-19 Capacity
Hanoi’s Huong Pagoda Festival suspended to curb spread of COVID-19 have 506 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at February 15, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.