The information was given by Hoang Duc Hanh, deputy director of the municipal Department of Health on Wednesday.
Hanoi to provide Covid-19 tests for all people from Hai Duong (photo by NLD)
According to the official, since early January, around 18,000 people have come back to Hanoi from Chi Linh City in Hai Duong and Quang Ninh Province. All of them have been given Covid-19 tests, including four being positive.
Since January 15, municipal authorities have defined 1,517 people returning to the city from Hai Duong Province’s Cam Giang District which has faced a Covid-19 outbreak. 437 among these have tested negative, while the remainder are still waiting for their test results.
Hanh expressed the concern that Hanoi would see more Covid-19 infections after the Tet Holiday due to a large number of returnees from other cities and provinces.
The city will continue expanding the scale of Covid-19 testing in vulnerable areas, particularly industrial parks and those where foreign experts are working and living.
Hanoi will also provide Covid-19 tests for all people who returned to the city from Hai Duong between February 2 and February 16.
