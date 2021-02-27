Hanoi students to return to schools on March 2

The date applies for students from kindergarten to high school levels, while colleges and centers for vocational training and continuing education will reopen a week later.

Relevant agencies have been asked to exert efforts in ensuring safety for students when they resume going to schools, and enforce strict measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Schools are also requested to complete the curriculum in tandem with guidelines of the Ministry of Education and Training and prepare for the upcoming national high school and secondary school examinations.

Students in the city had to stay home and study online from February 2 when new cases of locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city late January.

Hanoi had not detected new cases of COVID-19 for 11 consecutive days to February 26.

