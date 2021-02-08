|
|Hanoi reports two new locally-infected Covid-19 cases
|
|Monday, Feb 8, 2021,13:15 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Localities take COVID-19 prevention measures
- Hubei reports nearly 15,000 new COVID-19 cases after broadening definition for infections
- Deputy PM instructs tightening supervision to curb spread of Covid-19
- Ho Chi Minh City extends COVID-19 school break through February
- Malaysia to launch stimulus package amid Covid-19 outbreak
- Vietnam reports 16th case of COVID-19 infection
- Coronavirus FINALLY has a name: World health chiefs label the deadly SARS-like disease 'COVID-19' - six weeks after the outbreak that has killed more than 1,000 people began
- COVID-19: Deputy PM orders safety for students after returning to schools
- Life inside Vietnam’s COVID-19 epicenter
- 2,588 people put into quarantine areas in HCM City for COVID-19 monitoring
Hanoi reports two new locally-infected Covid-19 cases have 372 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at February 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.