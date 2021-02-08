Hanoi reports two new locally-infected Covid-19 cases

The Saigon Times

Two medical workers handle tubes containing samples for Covid-19 testing in Hanoi. The city has reported two locally-infected cases – PHOTO: LDO

HCMC – After two days without new Covid-19 cases, Hanoi on February 7 recorded two fresh cases of community transmission, raising the total number of Covid-19 patients in the city to 25, according to the municipal Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Specifically, a male resident in Vinh Phuc Ward, Ba Dinh District, went on a business trip to the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai from January 28 to 29 and returned to Hanoi at 1:30 p.m. on January 29 on the VN1612 flight, the local media reported.

On the following day, he came to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District for quarantine. His Covid-19 test results on January 29 and February 4 were negative but positive on February 6.

The second patient is a 28-year-old woman living in the Garden Hill apartment building at 99 Tran Binh Street, My Dinh 2 Ward, Nam Tu Liem District.

She had close contact with the 1,722nd patient at the gate of the building on January 26.

On February 5, the patient showed symptoms of fever, cough and sore throat. She was found to be infected with Covid-19 on February 7.

According to the Hanoi CDC, the patient posed a high risk of wide community transmission as she had direct contact with another Covid-19 patient 12 days ago.

The competent agencies are investigating places where the patient had visited and tracing people with whom she had met.