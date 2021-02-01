The observance of Covid-19 prevention and control protocol will continue to be the motto of Hanoi’s tourism industry in 2021. Hanoi will this year host many major sport events of the region, including the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the ASEAN Para Games 11, Mr. Tran Trung Hieu, the Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism has said. The region’s biggest sporting event will be held in Hanoi and 10 neighbouring provinces from November 21 to December 2 this year. Meanwhile, the ASEAN Para Games 11 will open in December. Mr, Hieu said this will be a great opportunity to promote the attraction for the capital and drawing more tourists to Hanoi. “The capital’s tour operators should grasp this opportunity.” To make successful events, Mr. Hieu said Hanoi tourism sector will continue prioritizing the Covid-19 prevention and control as its important task for recovery in 2021, calling on local travel businesses to enhance their cooperation in order to create a safe and attractive tourism market. Mr. Phung Quang Thang, Chairman of the Hanoi Travel Association, said that travel agencies need to strengthen links to deal with the shortage of human resources and implement sustainable tourism. Focus… Read full this story

Hanoi ready for this year's SEA Games 31 and ASEAN Para Games 11 have 319 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at February 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.