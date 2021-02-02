Hanoi orders closure of internet shops to control COVID-19

Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung speaks at a meeting of the city’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control (Photo: VNA) Hanoi – Authorities in Hanoi have ordered the temporary closure of online game and internet shops from February 2 early morning, as part of the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the city, according to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung. Previously, municipal authorities ordered the closure of bars and karaoke clubs to avoid large crowds, and required restaurants to have partitions. Addressing a meeting of the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on February 1, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health Hoang Duc Hanh said Hanoi had so far recorded 19 COVID-19 cases linked to the COVID-19 outbreaks in northern Hai Duong and Quang Ninh provinces. The zoning, tracing and quarantine for F1 cases were urgently implemented, Hanh noted. Affirming that this new wave of COVID-19 spreads quickly and can become more complicated, Hanh proposed to raise the prevention work by one level. He said that the COVID-19 contact tracing must be quickened, towards swiftly collecting samples and quarantining of those from… Read full this story

