Hanoi launches city decoration and lighting campaign

A campaign seeking ideas for Hanoi’s street decoration and lighting for this year has been launched by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.

Children and their parents play at Ly Thai To Square in Hoan Kiem Lake. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoang Hieu

According to the organisers, the campaign aims to create a joyful and exciting atmosphere for citizens on national holidays and major anniversaries of the nation, in addition to aiding the political and decorative tasks of the city.

It is also set to contribute to preserving and promoting the national cultural identity and typical values of Hanoi as a thousand-year-old capital, creative city and city for peace, as well as meet the increasing demands of cultural enjoyment of citizens.

Themed ‘Hanoi — Creative City’ and ‘Hanoi Congratulates the Party and Celebrates a New Spring’, designs must be of high aesthetic, suitable to surrounding landscape, lightning systems and architecture. They are also expected to contain elements of creativity and follow modern decoration trends.

Entries with the use of new technologies, appropriate materials, elegant colours and safety insurance will be prioritised.

The winning designs will be used for decoration of major streets in Hanoi’s downtown such as Trang Tien, Trang Thi, Ba Trieu, Hai Ba Trung, Ly Thuong Kiet and Tran Hung Dao, among others, at the celebration of the new year of 2022.

The contest is open for contestants of any nationality who can submit unlimited designing plans for various places, provided that they comply with copyright protection law.

Trang Tien Street is among those in Hanoi to be decorated with designs submitted to the city decoration and lighting campaign 2021. — Photo kinhtedothi.vn

The works qualified for the competition must be those which have not been submitted to other contests or introduced to the public in any form.

One special prize, one first prize, two-second prizes, third prizes and five consolation prizes will be given to the best entries.

The submitted designs for street decoration and lighting must be drawn on the A4-sized paper, and then sent to Hanoi’s Department of Culture and Sports at 47 Hang Dau Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi, from August 24 to 31. VNS