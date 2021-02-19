Hanoi conducts testing for people coming from pandemic-hit regions. (Photo for illustration: vnexpress.net)

The cases include those who travelled from or to Cam Giang district of the northern province of Hai Duong – the country’s largest hotspot, from January 15; and returned from other localities of Hai Duong from February 2.

People went to pandemic-hit regions of Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Hoa Binh, Ha Giang, and Dien Bien in the north; Gia Lai in the Central Highlands region; and Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong in the south, are also required to take the test.

Duration for health declaration and COVID-19 testing will last from February 18 to 20. Those required to take the test can contact hotlines 0969.082.115 or 0949.396.115.

Hanoi recorded 35 COVID-19 infections in the community from January 27 to February 18, according to the Hanoi Health Department.

Source: VNA