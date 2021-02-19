Hanoi collects COVID-19 testing samples related to Japanese patient

Following the death, 139 guests and staff at Someset Westpoint Hotel in Tay Ho district, where the Japanese stayed, were promptly put under quarantine.

The municipal Health Department on February 14 issued an urgent notice looking for people linked to the patient, with a large-scale sample collection beginning in the districts of Tay Ho, Hoan Kiem, and Ba Dinh on the same day.

Khong Minh Tuan, deputy director of the capital’s center for disease control, predicted the counting of the number of related people will be done on February 15.

The 54-year-old Japanese patient, an expert of Mitsui Vietnam Co., Ltd., entered Vietnam on January 17 via the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. Right upon arrival, he was quarantined in Ward 2, Tan Binh district, HCM City from January 17 to 31. After two tests which showed negative results, on February 1, he flew to Hanoi and stayed at Someset Westpoint Hotel.

From February 1-13, the patient traveled between the hotel and the company. Around 7pm on February 13, he was found dead in his hotel room. His sample tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on February 14. The cause of his death is under investigation.

Source: VNA