Hanoi building lockdown ended after dead South Korean tests negative for SARS-CoV-2

Authorities in Hanoi have removed the lockdown at Goldmark City’s R2 Building after Covid-19 test results showed that the deceased South Korean man did not carry the virus.











Lockdown at Goldmark City’s R2 Building has been removed

The 47-year-old man was found dead at an apartment on the morning of February 17 and the building was immediately locked down while local authorities carried out viral testing as a preventive measure.

The lock down was removed late in the afternoon following the negative results.



According to local authorities, the man lived alone in the apartment and worked as director of a construction company in Hanoi. He had stayed in Vietnam since 2014.

Head of Bac Tu Liem District’s Police Department, Le Duc Hung, said that it was likely that the man committed suicide.

“We are investigating the cause of his death,” he said. “And we found his suicide letter at the apartment.”

On February 13, a Japanese man was also found dead at a hotel in Hanoi’s Tay Ho District. He tested positive for Covid-19 and had affected other people.