Nation Halong City locks down market linked to new Covid-19 cases The Saigon Times Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021,14:12 (GMT+7) Halong City locks down market linked to new Covid-19 casesThe Saigon Times Health workers disinfect a local household whose members tested positive for Covid-19 in Ha Khau Ward, Halong City, Quang Ninh Province – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Halong City of Quang Ninh Province put Ha Khau market under lockdown last night, as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has recently hit this northern province and other nine localities in the country. At around 10:30 p.m. on February 2, the city’s steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control was informed by the Quang Ninh Center for Disease Control and Prevention that three residents in the city had tested positive for the coronavirus. The steering committee immediately adopted various measures to cope with the situation. Local competent forces took five of the family members of the three infected cases to a local field hospital for quarantine; traced people who had close contact with the three patients and put them in quarantine at another field hospital and locked down and disinfected places linked to the patients. The forces also… Read full this story

