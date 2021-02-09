Haiphong lifts lockdown on two hospitals

The Saigon Times

A view of the Haiphong Maternity Hospital. Haiphong City lifted the lockdown on the Haiphong Maternity Hospital and Children’s Hospital today, February 9 – PHOTO: LDO

HCMC – The Haiphong Maternity Hospital and Children’s Hospital resumed normal operation from today, February 9, after over one week of lockdown due to new Covid-19 cases.

The removal of the lockdown came after all health workers at the two hospitals had tested negative for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, three times.

At an online conference on February 8, the Haiphong government said that the test results of over 2,440 samples came back negative for the virus, while the remaining 283 persons are waiting for the test results.

Over 4,660 people are under quarantine at concentrated quarantine centers, while 13,150 others are quarantined at home or lodging facilities, the local media reported.

Haiphong City’s Party chief Le Van Thanh said that though the Covid-19 outbreaks at the two hospitals were put under control, local authorities and residents should not be inattentive and negligent, and must strictly follow Covid-19 infection prevention measures due to the complicated development of the disease.

The Haiphong Children’s Hospital was put under lockdown from January 28 to trace all contacts related to a Covid-19 patient from Hai Duong Province, while the maternity hospital was locked down on February 1.