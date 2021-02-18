By 6 am this morning, February 18, Hai Duong had a total number of 557 Covid-19 patients, mostly focusing in Chi Linh City, Hai Duong City and the districts of Cam Giang, Kinh Mon and Nam Sach.
Hai Duong calls for further assistance in Covid-19 fight
To date, all 12 districts in Hai Duong have been affected by the epidemic.
In this context, the province has asked the Ministry of Health to instruct the two frontline hospitals in Hanoi to help set up more Covid-19 testing laboratories in Hai Duong.
Specifically, under the provincial Covid-19 Prevention and Control Steering Board’s proposal, Bach Mai Hospital will assist in establishing a Covid-19 testing laboratory at the province’s second field hospital.
Meanwhile, the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases will help to build testing laboratories at Hai Duong’s first field hospital. The hospital has been proposed to send a group of Covid-19 treatment experts to the locality’s third field hospital in Chi Linh City.
The board is also seeking the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology assistance in the setup of the same laboratories in Cam Giang District.
The province has asked the Ministry of Health for the support of medical equipment and materials for the epidemic preventive measures.
- Testing crucial in fight against HIV
- How robo-call moguls outwitted the government and completely wrecked the Do Not Call list
- California calls on Trump officials to stop threats on high-speed rail funding
- OPINION: Why is Manny Pacquiao still fighting
- IBPS RRB office assistants preliminary exam admit card released
- House calls make a comeback. Why Sacramento patients and doctors like this new app
- Speed Bumps On German Road To Fight Climate Change
- How Conoco’s Fight With Venezuela Landed in Curacao: QuickTake
- Australia Rejects UN Call To Release Tamil Family
- Drunk McDonald’s Customer Calls Police Because His Burger Had Onions
- Are you ready for a later last call? Sacramentans are on the fence
- Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- A mother, a son, and a fight to survive opioids in Australia
- “Somebody Has To Fight For The Civil Rights Of Trans People. Why Not Me?”
- B.C. budget to focus on fight against poverty, climate change, minister says
- Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ryanair Passenger Left With Bloody Nose After Mid-Air Fight
- What Putin Got From the Trump-Zelensky Phone Call
- Fighting Ebola With Robots And An App Called Jedi
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
- Under Armour (UA) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Luka Doncic, the 19-year-old Slovenian wunderkind who surprisingly fell in the draft, is already blowing away the NBA
- Amazon, Google Fighting to Win $80 Billion Voice Commerce Market
- LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- How a simple wooden plank helped create the greatest fight in 'Star Wars: Episode I'
- 19 Ways Twitter Can Make Itself Safer Right Now
- Apple and iPad are underdogs in a fight with Google for classroom dominance
- IBM (IBM) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Trump reportedly asks Trudeau during testy call on tariffs, 'Didn't you guys burn down the White House?'
- GMS (GMS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Amazon's limited-edition red Echo is back in stock for the holidays to support the fight against AIDS
- Amazon’s New Devices Take On Apple In The Fight To Run Our Homes
- Police Dogs Attack HBCU Student for Not Assisting Officers
- Zuckerberg's notes reveal how he was ready to call out Apple
- French president urges EU reform to fight rising nationalism
- Roper Technologies (ROP) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- AT&T Inc. (T) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
Hai Duong calls for further assistance in Covid-19 fight have 608 words, post on dtinews.vn at February 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.