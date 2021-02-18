The northern province of Hai Duong has called for more support from the Ministry of Health as the province has continued witnessing widespread Covid-19 infections.

By 6 am this morning, February 18, Hai Duong had a total number of 557 Covid-19 patients, mostly focusing in Chi Linh City, Hai Duong City and the districts of Cam Giang, Kinh Mon and Nam Sach.

Hai Duong calls for further assistance in Covid-19 fight

To date, all 12 districts in Hai Duong have been affected by the epidemic.

In this context, the province has asked the Ministry of Health to instruct the two frontline hospitals in Hanoi to help set up more Covid-19 testing laboratories in Hai Duong.

Specifically, under the provincial Covid-19 Prevention and Control Steering Board’s proposal, Bach Mai Hospital will assist in establishing a Covid-19 testing laboratory at the province’s second field hospital.

Meanwhile, the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases will help to build testing laboratories at Hai Duong’s first field hospital. The hospital has been proposed to send a group of Covid-19 treatment experts to the locality’s third field hospital in Chi Linh City.

The board is also seeking the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology assistance in the setup of the same laboratories in Cam Giang District.

The province has asked the Ministry of Health for the support of medical equipment and materials for the epidemic preventive measures.