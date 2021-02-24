Hai Duong asked to speed up COVID-19 testing, trace for possible contacts

The recommendation was made by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, during a virtual meeting with the provincial People’s Committee on February 23.

Dam lauded efforts exerted by the locality and the Health Ministry’s support forces in pandemic prevention and control.

Experience learned from the fight in Hai Duong can be valuable lessons for other localities nationwide, he stressed, adding that even when the pandemic is over, Hai Duong needs to stay alert like other localities.

The Deputy PM also asked Hai Duong to encourage its people who do not live in disease-hit areas to wear cloth masks, and strictly punish those making false health declarations.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Luong Van Cau affirmed that Hai Duong is capable of conducting COVID-19 testing. He added the province will conduct extensive testing in the next six days.

Regarding the testing, Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen emphasized that extensive testing need to follow health authorities’ directions, and asked the province to strengthen prevention and control measures at concentrated quarantine areas.

