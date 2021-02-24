Hai Duong armed forces check COVID-19 prevention and control

Kinh Mon is one of the five localities in Hai Duong province where the COVID-19 pandemic has developed in a complicated manner. The number of quarantine areas in the district is now similar to Chi Linh city.
The town’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has quickly implemented measures to prevent COVID-19 cross-infection.
Hai Duong province has so far recorded a total of 603 F0 cases and 8,537 F1 cases.
On February 20, 26,689 samples were tested. Hai Duong province is maintaining 102 quarantine areas for 8,537 people. Chemical forces of Military Region 3 have continued spraying disinfectants, contributing to preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic in Cam Giang district.
On February 21, the delegation inspected nine quarantine areas in the town.
Translated by Khanh Ngan
