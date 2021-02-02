Hà Nội’s historical sites brought to life

The winning sketch by Đặng Viết Lộc. HÀ NỘI — Student Đặng Viết Lộc won first prize at a drawing contest held by the Centre for Scientific and Cultural Activities of the Temple of Literature. Lộc, from National University of Civil Engineering is honoured for his sketch entitled Khuê Văn Các (Khuê Văn Pavilion). He was among the winners who received prizes in Hà Nội last weekend. The contest was launched two months ago by the Centre in co-ordination with UNESCO Office in Hà Nội and the University of Civil Engineering aiming to show Hà Nội’s commitment to enhancing international co-operation among cities as a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. It was also an opportunity for students to show their creativity, feelings and viewpoints via sketches of the Temple of Literature’s architecture, objects and statues. Juror Trần Hậu Yên Thế, lecturer from the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts highly valued the creativity and talent of the contestants. “The contest helps young students to express their feelings about the temple,” he said. “The drawings with a variety of materials and perspectives exploited the simple and familiar beauty of the historical relic which has fascinated tourists to Hà Nội.”… Read full this story
