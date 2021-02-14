goat fighting festival in ha giang province

In Yen Minh District, the festival is held at the town stadium, with the participation of dozens of strong goats selected from local communes, including Bach Dich, Lao Va Chai, Na Khe, Mau Due, Du Gia, and Lung Ho.
Competitors weigh 27-31kg and must have long beards and horns, strong muscles, be at least three years old, and have a clear pedigree. They must also be examined by veterinarians.
Although generally mild mannered animals, the goats undergo training prior to the competitions that can make them quite aggressive.
The goats are grouped into weight classes, before being paired off to fight each other. Unlike buffalo fights organized in some other localities, the goats that lose are not killed. Instead, those goats that put on outstanding performances are then used in breeding to preserve their strong and competitive genes.
Pham Tiep
- Ha Giang city completes new-style rural area building
- Ex-British Army soldier who travelled to Syria to fight ISIS has terrorism charges DROPPED
- Tien Giang attractive to both domestic and foreign investors
- An Giang builds hundreds of rural bridges
- Tien Giang attracts two new projects
- Sons of Giang Brothers establish Vietnam record
- Tien Giang revives durian orchards hit by saltwater intrusion
- Kiên Giang expands breeding of bivalve mollusks
- Tiền Giang revives durian orchards hit by saltwater intrusion, drought
- Kiên Giang prepares natural disaster response for storm season
- Tiền Giang expands vegetable area, output
- Hà Giang suffers losses worth VNĐ600 million due to heavy rains
- Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
- Vietnamese province gets tough on officials showing oversight in COVID-19 control
- The best steam festival demos: ACTION
- Red Spring blood donation festival takes place in Hà Nội
- Canceled Telluride Film Festival announces lineup
- Bayou City Art Festival is going virtual for 2020 with 'Save Our Art' campaign
- Tribeca Film Festival Confirms 20th Edition In 2021, Shifting Dates To June
- Sundance Film Festival co-founder pleads guilty to sex abuse
- Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic
- NFDC to organise virtual patriotic film festival from August 7
- Mumbai Film Festival postponed to 2021
- Glastonbury Festival could be cancelled in 2021 as Michael Eavis drops major hint
- 10,000 Ha Tinh citizens benefit from healthcare project
- Tien Giang enjoys fruitful agricultural restructuring
- 3-kg bread in An Giang among world's weirdest foods
- Muslims slaughter cattle, camels and sheep in bloody sacrifice to celebrate Eid al-Adha during scaled back festivities because of the coronavirus crisis
- PM urges Tien Giang to complete Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway
- Eid Al-Adha animal sacrifice festival sees roads turn red with blood as cows are beheaded
- Sabeco throws full weight behind Vietnam through delivery of critical goods in fight against COVID-19
- Coronavirus, what coronavirus? Chinese beer lovers ditch face masks and flaunt social-distancing rules as they celebrate Asia's largest booze festival
- August is decisive time for fighting Covid-19: PM
- AO victims in Tien Giang receive help from community
- Chongqing kicks off summer nightlife festival
- Two die as storm Sinlaku sweeps through northern provinces
- Chinese beer lovers leave facemasks and worries behind as Qingdao beer festival opens amid coronavirus pandemic
- Conor McGregor won't fight again in 2020, insists UFC president White
- Review: Mountain Goats Conjure Sad Wizards and Other Fading Heroes on ‘In League With Dragons’
- The KID who fell to earth! Alien-like goat born with no nose and eyes in its mouth is worshipped as a god in India
Goat fighting festival in Ha Giang Province have 527 words, post on ven.vn at February 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.