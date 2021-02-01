Goalkeeper Đặng Văn Lâm will compete for Cerezo Osaka Club of Japan. Photo nguoiduatin.vn Football HÀ NỘI — Cerezo Osaka of Japan have announced their successful signing of goalkeeper Đặng Văn Lâm from Muangthong United of Thailand. “We are very happy to announce that Lâm has joined the club,” the website of Cerezo Osaka said. According to the website, the Japanese government is restricting immigration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Lâm will come to Japan as soon as possible and he will have a medical examination and sign the contract. By joining Cerezo Osaka, Lâm will become the first Vietnamese player to play in Japan’s top tier, the J1 League. Cerezo Osaka finished fifth in the 2019 season and fourth in 2020, earning a slot in the play-off round for the 2021 AFC Champions League. Lâm faces stiff competition for a place in the team against the likes of Kim Jin-hyeon of South Korea. “It is my great honour to be part of Cerezo Osaka to play in the best tournament in Asia. It is a great step in my career,” said Lâm. “I believe in the near future, there will be many Vietnamese players to have opportunities to go… Read full this story

Goalkeeper Lâm joins Cerezo Osaka of Japan have 293 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.