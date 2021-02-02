Nation Gia Lai general hospital put under lockdown The Saigon Times Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021,16:06 (GMT+7) Gia Lai general hospital put under lockdownThe Saigon Times A view of the Gia Lai General Hospital, which was put under lockdown this morning, February 2, after a man tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time – PHOTO: LDO HCMC – The Gia Lai General Hospital in Pleiku City was put under lockdown this morning, February 2, after a man tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time. The 18-year-old man, who resides in Kim Tan Commune of Ia Pa District, went to the Phu Thien District Healthcare Center for a medical examination after he had a stomachache on January 30. He was transferred to the Gia Lai General Hospital on January 31 after being sent to the Hoang Anh Gia Lai Medical University Hospital, according to the Gia Lai Department of Health. After he was discovered to be linked to Ia Pa District, where Covid-19 patients had been previously detected, he was quarantined and had his sample taken for testing, the local media reported. The competent agencies immediately locked down the hospital with 1,274 persons after his test result came back positive last night, February 1…. Read full this story

