Nation Gia Lai, Binh Duong report new Covid-19 cases The Saigon Times Monday, Feb 1, 2021,16:27 (GMT+7) Gia Lai, Binh Duong report new Covid-19 casesThe Saigon Times Military officers of the 3rd Corps spray disinfectants in front of the headquarters of the military command of Ia Pa District, Gia Lai Province – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The governments of the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai and the southern province of Binh Duong on February 1 confirmed one fresh locally-transmitted Covid-19 case each. The patient in Gia Lai, who is a resident of Krong Pa District, tested positive for the disease once. The province is also awaiting the testing result of another case who is at high risk of infection, the local media reported. Gia Lai Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh Lich said the province has three Covid-19 hotspots—Ia Pa and Krong Pa districts and Ayun Pa Town. The province's competent agencies, with the support of the Tay Nguyen Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and the 3rd Corps, have promptly employed pandemic prevention and control measures. Today, four teams including 50 medical workers from hospitals and medical centers in the provinces came to the three districts to support the tracing and testing work.

