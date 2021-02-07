General Staff’s leader inspects MR9

The units included Division 4, Division 330, Division 8, the Shooting School of MR9, Armored Tank Battalion 416, Artillery Brigade 6, Brigade 962, Engineer Brigade 25 and Regiment 320 (Dong Thap provincial Military Command). Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Phuong Nam During the visits, the delegation was briefed on the unit’s task performance in 2020 and its preparations for the 2021 Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday. General Nam lauded the unit’s achievements in combat readiness, training, search and rescue missions, and COVID-19 prevention and control. As Tet is just around the corner, General Nam wished them a happy new year, while urging the unit to strictly maintain combat readiness and organize a happy and safe Tet in line with COVID-19 prevention and control measures. Translated by Khanh Ngan

