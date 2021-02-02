Fried banana pancakes a perfect winter warmer in Hà Nội

The fried banana pancake is a popular snack in the late afternoon among Hanoians. – Photo 2dep.vn By Phương Hà Hà Nội’s cold weather tends to make everyone crave hot snacks in the afternoon, and one of the most popular is fried banana pancakes. It is not hard to find any street-side eatery selling banana pancakes in the city. The set-up of every stall in Hà Nội seems to look alike, with a bowl of flour mixed with sliced banana, a big frying pan full of oil and a rack displaying attractive golden-coloured cakes. A fried banana pancake stall on Hàng Điếu Street is one of the most popular among Hanoians. The freshly fried pancakes are not just satisfying to look at with a golden crust, but also have a crispy texture and sweetness inside. To make the thin, crunchy crust, the owner of the eatery, Đỗ Văn Thành, has to use seven different types of flour, but does not use baking powder. The pancakes are then fried with chicken fat. The pancakes are fried in a large pan full of oil. — VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng According to Thành, the most important ingredient, the banana, must be over-ripe, also known as “honey” bananas… Read full this story

