Nation FPT University in Hanoi put on lockdown as one student contracts Covid-19 The Saigon Times Monday, Feb 1, 2021,14:35 (GMT+7) FPT University in Hanoi put on lockdown as one student contracts Covid-19The Saigon Times The campus of FPT University at Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Hanoi. The school was put under lockdown on January 31 after a student tested positive for Covid-19 – PHOTO: LDO HCMC – FPT University located at Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Hanoi’s Thach That District was put under lockdown on January 31 as a 21-year-old student of the Faculty of Software Engineering tested positive for Covid-19. The student was later confirmed by the Health Ministry as Vietnam’s 1,815th coronavirus patient. He resides at Dream Land apartment building, My Dinh 2 Ward, Nam Tu Liem District. Earlier, from January 23 to 24, he went to Sao Do Town, Chi Linh City, Hai Duong Province, which is now the country’s main coronavirus hotspot, to attend the wedding of his older brother. Between January 25 and 29, he attended school in the daytime and returned to his apartment, where he lives with his parents, in the evening. The student developed symptoms of coughing, a sore throat and fatigue on January 28… Read full this story

FPT University in Hanoi put on lockdown as one student contracts Covid-19 have 290 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at February 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.