FPT Telecom and Ciena improve network connectivity in Viet Nam

A number of Ciena’s platforms are included in FPT Telecom’s expansion.. — Photo FPT Telecom FPT Telecom Joint Stock Company (FPT Telecom) has deployed hardware and software from Ciena to build a more resilient network and manage rising residential broadband traffic driven by entertainment and smart home services. The enhanced network enables FPT Telecom’s customers to access and experience digital content seamlessly. “Delivering fast and reliable connectivity is the foundation of making Việt Nam a more connected nation and equips us to play in the international arena,” said FPT Telecom CEO Hoang Viet Anh. “With Ciena’s coherent optical and intelligent software platforms, FPT Telecom delivers more engaging digital experiences and ensures our customers get the most value from new technology trends.” A number of Ciena’s platforms are included in FPT Telecom’s expansion. Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by WaveLogic Ai coherent optics not only increases FPT Telecom’s network capacity, it also provides real-time link performance metrics, thereby giving the operator the ability to optimize capacity and network efficiencies. Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller eliminates manual and time-consuming steps in upgrading and operating FPT Telecom’s network. Assuring network performance is made possible with multi-vendor visibility and analysis provided… Read full this story

