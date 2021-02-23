Four more COVID-19 patients in Gia Lai discharged from hospital

The four people will continue to be quarantined at home for the next 14 days, as regulated.

The province now has 22 active patients in stable health conditions. Many have tested negative for the coronavirus twice or three times.

Gia Lai detected no new infections from February 12 to the morning of February 23. A total of 47,400 samples were taken, of which 27 tested positive, while 733 are still awaiting results.

On the same day, Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of northern Bac Ninh province Nguyen Huong Giang asked departments and sectors to build different pandemic prevention and control scenarios for any emergencies.

The province has reported five COVID-19 patients since January 28, of whom two were given the all-clear and three have tested negative twice.

Over 11,000 people are currently under quarantine in Bac Ninh, including 122 at medical facilities, 360 at concentrated quarantine establishments, over 1,100 at hotels, and nearly 10,000 at home.

Source: VNA