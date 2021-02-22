Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong laid at rest in his native land

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc; Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong; National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man; and Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen attended the memorial service.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh delivered the eulogy looking back on the former Deputy PM’s life and revolutionary career. He made great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. His life and career have set a bright example for the people, cadres and soldiers to follow, the eulogy read.

At the memorial service Party and State leaders pay tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong at the memorial service.

Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen (R) Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen (C) offers condolences to the bereaved family. Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh speaks the eulogy. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (L) lead the coffin of former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong to the burial site at the memorial ceremony. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and family of the former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong The coffin of late Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong is moved from the great hall of the Ben Tre Provincial People’s Committee for the burial ceremony at the Martyrs Cemetery in Ben Tre province. Local people stand along the street to pay last respects to the former Deputy Prime Minister. The coffin parade in his homeland. The burial ceremony takes place at 11:00 am on the same day at the Martyrs Cemetery in Ben Tre province.

By Tin Huy, Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh