by sggpnews.org.vn

Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong laid at rest in his native land

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc; Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong; National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man; and Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen attended the memorial service.
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh delivered the eulogy looking back on the former Deputy PM’s life and revolutionary career. He made great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. His life and career have set a bright example for the people, cadres and soldiers to follow, the eulogy read.
Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong laid at rest in his native land ảnh 1 At the memorial service
Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong laid at rest in his native land ảnh 2 Party and State leaders pay tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong at the memorial service.
Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong laid at rest in his native land ảnh 3
Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen (R) Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong laid at rest in his native land ảnh 4 Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen  (C) offers condolences to the bereaved family.
Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong laid at rest in his native land ảnh 5 Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh speaks the eulogy.
Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong laid at rest in his native land ảnh 6
Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong laid at rest in his native land ảnh 7 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (L) lead the coffin of former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong to the burial site at the memorial ceremony.
Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong laid at rest in his native land ảnh 8 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and family of the former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong
Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong laid at rest in his native land ảnh 9 The coffin of late Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong is moved from the great hall of the Ben Tre Provincial People’s Committee for the burial ceremony at the Martyrs Cemetery in Ben Tre province.
Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong laid at rest in his native land ảnh 10 Local people stand along the street to pay last respects to  the former Deputy Prime Minister.
Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong laid at rest in his native land ảnh 11 The coffin parade in his homeland.
Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong laid at rest in his native land ảnh 12
Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong laid at rest in his native land ảnh 13 The burial ceremony takes place at 11:00 am on the same day at the Martyrs Cemetery in Ben Tre province.

By Tin Huy, Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh


