For a mighty Vietnam

In 2020, the group has been a pioneer in applying new technologies such as 5G or Internet of Things (IoT), bringing the benefit for the community. Viettel’s steps over the past time showed the group’s efforts in implementing its pioneering role in building a foundation for a digital society in Vietnam.

Hard work for leader

2020 is a remarkably difficult year because the COVID-19 pandemic has made serious impacts to Vietnam’s socio-economy. Among these hardships, the technology has emerged as an important solution to bring the country back to a new normal status. As one of the leading telecom groups of the country, Viettel has proposed technological solutions to effectively support the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control. A health declaration system has been completed within 48 hours only while the “Vietnam’s health” app has been built in six days by Viettel.

Viettel’s digital solutions contributing to ensuring people’s welfare

In addition, the group, in association with the Ministry of Health, successfully developed Telehealth, a remote medical examination system, and connected it to 1,000 remote medical examination places nationwide in only 45 days.

Apart from Telehealth, Viettel also provided other solutions to ensure people’s welfare such as teleconference or distance education. The group has joined hands with the government to accelerate the digital transformation, contributing to improving the management effectiveness of governmental agencies. By the end of December 2020, Viettel installed the ePass, a new automated non-stop toll collection system, at 35 toll stations across the country.

Viettel has the largest 4G network coverage, covering 100 percent of communes nationwide and 95 percent of the country’s population. On November 30, 2020, the group became the first network operator in Vietnam to pilot the 5G service on a large scale. Currently, Viettel is the only network operator in the world that can simultaneously provide 5G services and manufacture 5G mobile devices.

Social responsibility in the digital era

Viettel has launched numerous meaningful programs for the community such as “Hearts for the children”, “Internet for School”, and so on.

On the other hand, the corporation promoted several competitions to find breakthrough technologies for the national development. Viettel Advanced Solution Track is a typical contest in search for technological solutions in the digital transformation. Viettel plays the roles of a consultant and a relay for technology businesses, demonstrating a commitment to support any potential digital transformation products. Viettel pledged to willingly cooperate with fledgling technology enterprises so that the Vietnamese technological solutions will be developed, contributing to building a digital country that the Government is aiming for.

Viettel piloted pilot the 5G service on a large scale.

Viettel has been ranked No. 1 on the list of Most Prestigious Technology Enterprises in 2020, according to the official announcement of the Vietnam Assessment Report Joint Stock Company, and this shows the customers’ trust and the recognition of international organizations.

