Environment ministry builds digital tree map in Vietnam

The minister made the remark at a launching ceremony of the New Year Tree Planting Festival and responding to the Government’s program of planting 1 billion trees during 2021-2025, held recently in Hanoi.

The map’s database, including information about tree species, planting process and characteristics of trees during the growing process, was expected to improve the efficiency of managing and taking care of trees nationwide, he added.

It would help State management agencies assess the current distribution of green trees, monitor the trees’ growing process and connect tree providers and growers, Ha noted.

Besides, the digital map would also assist the agencies to identify areas in need of ecosystem restoration, prevention of salinity intrusion and anti-desertification.

He also took the occasion to call upon every individual and organization in the country to participate in the festival and the program, contributing to the commitment and responsibility of protecting the environment and adapting to climate change from today’s generation to the next generations.

More than 60 years ago, President Ho Chi Minh wrote an article which was published in Nhan dan (The People) newspaper, stressing the significance of tree planting to each person, each family and the entire nation. It has since become an annual Vietnamese custom each Lunar New Year.

Under the directive No 45/CT-TTg on implementing the New Year Tree Planting Festival and improving forest protection and development, the country will plant 1 billion trees during 2021-2025, of which, nearly 700 million trees will be planted in urban and rural areas and more than 300 others in the forest.

This year, the country will plant about 182 million trees.

