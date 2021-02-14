Emergency cases during Tet drop by nearly half

Of those brought in, 52,700 had to be admitted, a 66 percent decline, according to the Department of Medical Services Administration under the Health Ministry.

The number of cases related to traffic accidents, fights and food poisoning were down, while the number of accidents related to lighting firecrackers increased.

Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long (third left) visits a patient on February 11, the last day of lunar 2020. Photo courtesy of Health Ministry.

But the number of deaths caused by traffic accidents increased by 10 percent in comparison to last year’s Tet . 140 people were found dead while being taken to hospitals, or after taken home by their families as the chance of being cured was zero.

There have been no deaths caused by firecrackers, but the number of emergency cases has gone up by 12 percent, with 321 cases. 108 people were taken to hospitals due to usages of explosive materials and weapons. Notably, one person was killed by a gunshot.

According to the health ministry, the number of emergency cases related to explosive materials increased because the data also includes those getting injured by explosive weapons.

The numbers of emergency cases related to fighting dropped by 45 percent, with 300 people hospitalized after having alcohol-related fights.

More than 7,600 infants were born in three days of Tet , and 59,000 patients were discharged and went home with their families.

Vietnamese have celebrated their traditional holiday amid the new Covid-19 wave with some localities put under lockdown or social distancing rules. Residents are advised to limit traveling and gathering.

The country has registered 604 Covid-19 community transmissions in 13 cities and provinces in the latest outbreak which began on Jan. 28.